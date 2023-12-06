NHL | The NHL’s superstar brothers can do unheard of feats – the historic match was electrifying

The NHL’s three super brothers were seen for the first time in the same match.

Vancouver

of Vancouver Rogers Arena already had an extraordinary atmosphere on Tuesday morning.

First, the locker room of the home team Canucks was filled with reporters and cameramen. A little later, the two brothers were seen in turn at the interview wall arranged at the end of the away team New Jersey Devils.

Captain of Vancouver by Quinn Hughes and away team New Jersey superstar by Jack Hughes and to the top newcomer By Luke Hughes the first meeting together on NHL ice was a well-watched event for a reason.

It is extraordinary that three brothers reach the best hockey league in the world.

It is even more extraordinary that they are playing at the level that the Hughes are now performing.

The trio can write many more unheard of history. One possible scenario is as soon as this season, as Quinn Hughes is Cale Makarin along with the early favorite to win the Norris Trophy for the NHL’s best defenseman.

Jack Hughes’ pole position for the Hart Trophy for the league’s most valuable player has faded a bit lately due to his recent injury and absence, but neither he nor Quinn Hughes can be counted out of the race.

Luke Hughes also has a good chance to at least collect a good pot of votes as the best rookie Calder Trophy in the voting.

“Everyone has an incredible skill level. The boys are carved from pretty good wood. Fortunately, we have two of them,” who plays for the Devils Erik Haula said.

Haula has played a lot last season and this season by Jack Hughes as a chain friend.

“In terms of skill level, probably the best player I’ve ever played with. Of course, I played in the second season David Pastrnak too with. That’s a pretty great player too. You can’t really compare them. Different players, but superstars and probably in the league’s top ten both. It’s nice to play,” Haula laughed.

The most powerful brothers in NHL history come from the Sutter family. Six of the brothers collected 2934 pins.

Wayne and Brent Gretzky are second on the list with 2861: Wayne 2857 points and Brent four.

The Hughes have so far totaled 534 points.

of NHL history The ninth meeting of the fraternity troika became a rollercoaster.

The Devils shoveled pucks into the cage from in front of the goal and already led 4–1 in the opening set before Dakota Joshua narrowed down.

Jack Hughes (1+2) assisted Haula’s goal and made it 3-1 himself.

In the second set, Luke Hughes (1+0) scored a decisive 5-2 goal with superiority from Jack’s pass.

However, in the third period, the Canucks rose from a bad chasing position to level dramatically.

Quinn Hughes (0+2), who was on the ice during three back-to-back goals and three Canucks’ goals, got two assists in the third period.

In the hall, we already had time to wait for the tickling extra time, where at best half of the field players could have been Hughes.

However, the Devils managed to sink the Canucks.

Jack Hughes had a chance to top off his night in the last minute but Nikita Zadorov broke at a crucial moment. There was no whistle blown about the situation, and Hughes protested the situation strongly by banging his stick on the side, even though the game was over and the puck was approaching him.

The mantle of the solver passed from the Swedish star For Jesper Brattwho scored his second goal of the night 34 seconds before the final buzzer.

“It was pretty funny that Luke scored from my pass,” Jack Hughes said after the match.

“It’s always nice to play against Quinn. I feel like I have some pretty good games against him here. This is always a fun place. I was booked here for the NHL and my brother plays here, so the match is always big.”

“I watch a lot of Canucks games, so I can read them on the ice quite well.”

About getting hurt Haula (1+0), who recovered to playing condition, played 15:23 and won seven of his nine starts. The blemish of a strong performance was a small sloppiness that also earned him two two-minute penalties: in the opening set for a high stick and in the final set for a lunge.

“Pretty good. There was a bit of bad stuff in the fridges too. I have to keep the bat under control better,” Haula said.

“We got really good places and an important win”, Haula said of his own and his chain’s game.

Of course, losing the lead was not satisfying. The Devils have played worse than expected since the beginning of the season. Injuries have also contributed to this, but the place below the playoff line is disappointing.

“There is still a lot to improve. We were nowhere near what it should be when the playoffs approach. We have to sharpen up”, Haula said.