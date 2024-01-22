NHL | The fired Corey Perry found a new club – the salary dropped dramatically

Edmonton confirmed on Monday that they have signed a contract with the striker.

of the NHL the toughest team Edmonton Oilers confirmed on Monday having signed a one-year contract with the Canadian striker Corey Perry's with. The value of the contract is $775,000.

Perry, 38, started the season with the Chicago Blackhawks, but his contract was terminated in early November following an internal investigation by the club. According to ESPN sources Perry was allowed to leave Chicago because of an incident with a club employee. Perry later apologized for what happened in its announcement and said that he had sought professional help because of alcohol use.

In Chicago, Perry enjoyed a season earnings of four million dollars.

Perry has won the Stanley Cup in Anaheim 2007, two Olympic golds and a World Cup gold in his career, so he belongs to the so-called three-gold club. The Canadian has played 1,273 regular season games in the NHL and scored 421+471=892 power points.

Edmonton is currently on a 13-game winning streak, which is a record among Canadian NHL clubs. No Finns have played in the team this season.