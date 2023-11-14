NHL | The Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders at home

The tie continued until the final set.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders 4–1 at home.

The visitors took the lead right at the start of the match. Mathew Barzal opened the goal account when there were only 40 seconds left in the match. New York’s joy carried the opening set into the second half, when Leon Draisaitl started his scoring career of the evening. Draisaitl equalized the situation in the 15th minute of the game.

The tie continued until the final set. Zach Hyman first took the home team into the lead, after which Connor McDavid and Evander Kane supplemented the readings with their own hits.

For each goal in the final set, an assist was recorded for the previously successful Draisaitl.