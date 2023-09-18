NHL | The American media is questioning the future of Jarmo Kekäläinen after the tumultuous separation of the coach

Kekäläinen’s new acquisition, Mike Babcock, resigned amid the scandal after less than three months of employment.

NHL club Executive Director of the Columbus Blue Jackets Jarmo Kekäläinen57, has come under fire from the American media following the scandalous resignation of his recent coaching acquisition.

The Canadian coach who won the Stanley Cup, the World Cup, the World Cup and two Olympics Mike Babcock60, resigned From the helm of the Blue Jackets after less than three months of employment.

Otherwise, he would almost certainly have been fired.

Scandal started on Tuesday when the former NHL player Paul Bissonnette said on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that Babcock had demanded to see what kind of pictures the team captain Boone Jenner’s is on the phone.

Jenner played down the significance of what was said and said she was happy to show photos of her family to Babcock. Inside reporter for Canada’s Sportsnet Elliotte Friedman however, reported that some of the younger players had found Babcock’s actions distasteful. Babcock has reportedly wanted to look at his players’ phones before in his coaching career.

The background was affected by Babcock’s firing as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019. At the time, he was criticized for his old-fashioned coaching methods. He was also said to have asked the young star player From Mitch Marner list of team players based on work ethic.

The Blue Jackets defeat was supposed to mark Babcock’s reputation and return to the NHL, but it was over before the season even started.

The Athletic – sports media’s Blue Jackets editor Aaron Portzline writethat Babcock’s departure raises awkward questions about the entire organization.

“The burning question: Did the Blue Jackets know the extent of what happened between Babcock and the players when it was revealed? If you didn’t know and tried to bury the subject before it caught fire, it doesn’t speak very well about the club’s decision-makers, even the chairman of the hockey operations of John Davidson executive director Jarmo Kekäläinen and others.”

American news agency AP writethat Babcock was once considered the best hockey coach in the world, but now “his time in the NHL may be over, and that raises questions about Kekäläinen’s future in Columbus.”

Kekäläinen became the first European executive director of an NHL club in February 2013. Babcock was his third head coach acquisition. AP reminds that the Blue Jackets have missed the playoffs in the last three seasons.

Canadian sports columnist for the Toronto Sun newspaper Steve Simmons instead invites Davidson and Kekäläi as “well-experienced and wise managers”. He puts the responsibility solely on Babcock’s shoulders.

“He was yesterday’s coach if ever there was one, and now is today. Today, people must be treated with respect, as human beings.”

Read more: Jarmo Kekäläinen’s high salary had to resign due to the phone scandal

Read more: A harsh claim was immediately made about the coach hired by Jarmo Kekäläinen – he strongly denies the accusations

Read more: Patrik Laine took the young star player under his wing, gets praise from the legendary coach: “Fascinating and interesting”