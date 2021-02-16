NHL



Tim Stützle achieves something historical with the Ottawa Senators. On the other hand, Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun experienced a bitter day with the Edmonton Oilers.

Thanks to shooting star Tim Stützle, the Ottawa Senators won for the first time in their history after being four goals behind in the professional ice hockey league NHL. In the 6: 5 after extra time against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Senators were already down 5 1: 5 shortly before the end of the second period, but they still won their fourth win of the season.

Stützle (19) scored his third assists of the season when he scored 2-1. Yevgeny Dadonov scored the winning goal in the third minute of overtime.

National players Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun had a bitter day with the Edmonton Oilers. In the 5: 6 against the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers fought their way to an equalizer 5: 5 after a 1: 4 deficit, but then Kahun lost the puck, Blake Wheeler (47th) scored for the final score.

For the Oilers it was the first defeat after three wins in a row. Neither Draisaitl nor Kahun entered the scorer list.

