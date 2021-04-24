NHL



Sturm scores in sixth straight win for Minnesota



Nico Sturm of the Minnesota Wild cheers with teammate Nick Bonino.

Photo: AFP / Harry How





Nico Sturm celebrated the sixth win in a row with the Minnesota Wild. The national ice hockey player scored his eighth goal of the season in a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings. Tobias Rieder also had a successful evening.

Nico Sturm and Tobias Rieder had a successful evening in the North American ice hockey league NHL. Sturm won on Friday (local time) with the Minnesota Wild 4: 2 at the Los Angeles Kings and the Buffalo Sabers prevailed 6: 4 against the previously in shape Boston Bruins thanks to a submission by Rieder.

With their 30th win of the season, Minnesota is still on the playoff course in the West Division. Sturm scored 3-1 with his eighth goal of the season and acted wide awake, because he made use of an attempt by Nick Bonino that was initially fended off with a margin. But the man of the evening was Kirill Kaprisow. Thanks to his brace, the Russian is the first wild professional to surpass the 20-goal mark in his first season.

For the Sabers it was already clear that the main round would be over. The surprising success against Boston doesn’t change that, because with 33 points after 48 games, the playoff ranks are out of reach. Rieder prepared the 2-1 for Rasmus Dahlin.

(sid / dpa)