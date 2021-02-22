The National Hockey League (NHL) has backed Russian New York Rangers striker Artemy Panarin after the player was accused of allegedly beating a girl in 2011. This is reported by journalist Dan Rosen from the press service of the organization in his Twitter…

“We fully support the Rangers and Artemy and continue to follow the development of events,” the message says.

Earlier on February 22, it became known that Panarin had left the club amid charges. The February 20 article by Komsomolskaya Pravda claims that the athlete allegedly beat an 18-year-old female bar visitor in Riga in 2011.

The former Vityaz coach Andrey Nazarov, under whose leadership Panarin played at that time, reported this to the publication. The expert explained the absence of criminal prosecution by the intercession of “authoritative residents of Riga”. The Rangers also reacted to the publication of Komsomolskaya Pravda, considering it an attempt to scare the forward, who is known for criticizing the Russian authorities.

Panarin has been playing in the NHL since 2015. In July 2019, the Russian signed a seven-year contract with the Rangers, according to which he should receive $ 81.5 million. Panarin is the highest paid Russian in the league.