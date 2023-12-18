NHL | Sebastian Aho took a stand on the sad fate of Antti Raanna – “Things don't work that way”

It was decided to send Antti Raanta to the farm.

Carolina Hurricanes keeper Antti Raanta passed the NHL's waivers list, i.e. the so-called transfer list, on Sunday.

When no other club picked Raanta in their ranks, the Hurricanes sent him to the farm league AHL and the Chicago Wolves.

The early season of the 34-year-old Finnish hero has been difficult.

The team's number one star, Raanta's compatriot Sebastian Aho commented on the situation on Sunday after morning frost, i.e. before Raanta's fate was confirmed.

“This must be a wake-up call for the locker room. Everyone needs to take a long look in the mirror,” Aho said about Raanna being on waivers.

“Our problems are not only caused by him. Things never work that way, nothing depends on one guy. The goalie position is raw. You are either a hero or an anti-hero,” Aho scolded the club's reporter Walt Ruffin by.

The head coach Rod Brind'Amour regretted Raanna's situation but said the goalkeeper was not at his best.

“Other players can have a bit weaker episodes, as it is, but when the goalkeeper is not quite at his level, it is striking.”

Brind'Amour emphasized that the team must play better.

“A lot of guys need to be a little better.”

Carolina faced Washington at home the night before Monday. The visitors took two points after the winning goal race.

Aho scored Carolina's only goal in the second period. He got his pair of radars From Seth Jarvis pass to the middle sector and rattled the puck into the cage for the 12th time this season.

Martin Fehervary equalized the match with his opening goal of the season, after which regular time and extra time were played without goals.

Aha and Teuvo Teräväinen failed in the grueling race, whose only success was Yevgeny Kuznetsov.

Carolina Pyotr Koshetkov made 20 saves, Washington Darcy Kuemper 28 times.