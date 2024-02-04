NHL | Sebastian Aho met Justin Bieber – fans got excited: “Bieber is Aho's fan”

Sebastian Aho exuded style and glamour.

Finland sole representative Sebastian Ahon the games ended quickly in the NHL star tournament on the night before Sunday Finnish time in Toronto.

The Carolina Hurricanes star played by Nathan MacKinnon in a team bearing the name, which lost right away in its opening game. Connor McDavid's the pump was better in the shootout. Aho was left without power points.

The star match was played with 3 vs. 3 games in a tournament format. by Auston Matthews the team won the tournament. The team's namesake was also chosen as the most valuable player.

Aho, 26, got to enjoy the stardom in Canada's hottest metropolis. He took a group photo with the musician Justin Bieber's with. Bieber is known as a tough puck man who hangs out with, among others, Matthews. He was at the event as the celebrity captain of Matthews' team.

“Bieber is an Aho fan, as everyone should be,” one Hurricanes fan wrote on X.

Bieber's look caught the attention of fans.

“'Biebs' smiles like I do when I see Aho,” another commented.

Clearing represented at the event in style, as you can see from the X embed below. She had paired a burgundy suit with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

“I had fun. The event is organized for the fans and when they like it, it's always good. As players, we make the most of this and try to have fun,” Aho commented after the match.