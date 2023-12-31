Sebastian Aho's hard scoring form continues, Eetu Luostarinen scored goals.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes have been in a strong mood for the last few games Sebastian Ahon the point streak continued on Saturday, when Carolina defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

This time, Aho had his blade in play for every single Carolina goal. From the first two hits, the Finnish striker grabbed an assist, after which he scored a 3-1 hit into an empty net in the last minute of the match.

The shot that was born on the eve of the game guaranteed the victory for Carolina, because of Nicholas Robertson managed to narrow it down to 3–2 with ten seconds left in the game.

In Carolina's previous match, Aho recorded four assists and a goal and three assists from the day before. In total, Aho has accumulated 11 power points during his three-game scoring streak.

Clearing is in his own class among Carolina players in terms of power points this season. The Finn has already accumulated 42 power points (15+27). The next best balance is 27 points With Seth Jarviswho scored a 2–0 goal for Carolina on Saturday.

For someone who plays in a Toronto jersey to William Nylander was not blessed with power points against Carolina, and his 13-game point streak was snapped.

Hurricanes' Swedish forward Jesper Fast left the rink in the first period due to an upper body injury and did not return to the ice. Fast had less than four minutes to play.

In the previous match, he returned after the farm command that fell short in Carolina's goal Antti Raanta followed Saturday's match from the bench. There was a Finnish cashier on duty instead Pyotr Koshetkovwho made 27 saves.

See also Eurovision Song Contest Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest withdraws from rally, allegations of illegal travel to Crimea Sebastian Aho has been unstoppable in recent games.

Florida The Panthers took a clear victory over the Montreal Canadiens at home. The opening goal was scored by Florida Benefit for the Monasterywho directed the opener in the previous match by Evan Rodrigues pass to the back of Montreal's net. Luostarinen's 1-0 goal came after four minutes of the second period.

by Cole Caufield managed to equalize three minutes later, but to the chagrin of the Canadian visitors, Caulfield's goal was the last of the night for Montreal.

Luostarinen further increased his own balance with a power play goal in the final set. The match was the first in Luostarinen's NHL career in which he has scored more than one goal.

Sam Bennett increased Florida's lead and a couple of minutes later Carter Verhaeghe finished into an empty net Final scores 4–1. The win was Florida's fourth in a row.

Montreal also got ice time Joel Armia and Jesse Ylönen and Florida Alexander Barkov, Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkolabut each of them had to leave the rink without power points.

Buffalo The Sabers hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets, which they defeated in a match that went into overtime with 3–2 goals.

Columbus skated to a 1–0 lead right at the end of the opening set, but Buffalo Jack Quinn equalized in the first minute of the second period. Columbus still started the second set with a 2–1 lead.

Casey Mittelstadt the equalizer in the 12th minute of the final set sent the match to overtime. Jeff Skinner sealed the final score after a minute of extra time had been played.

The home team shot the puck towards Columbus' goal a total of 42 times. Columbus' balance was more moderate with 20 shots, of which Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saved 18.

Pittsburgh The Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 4–2 on home ice. Finnish striker of St. Louis Kasperi Kapanen made a 3-2 reduction around the middle of the final set, but Sidney Crosby finished the final readings into an empty net about eight minutes later.

The Swedish pack of the Penguins Erik Karlsson registered the 600th assist of his NHL career on Crosby's goal in the 19th minute of the final period.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, on the other hand, fell at home against the New York Rangers. The star of the match was the one who scored the opening goal of the match in the second minute of the game Artemi Panarinwho completed a hat trick for himself with two hits in the final set.

New York won the match 5–1.

in Massachusetts The Boston Bruins hosted the New Jersey Devils and beat the visitors 5–2.

Having left the opening set with a 1–0 lead, New Jersey had time to run away to a 2–0 lead in the second minute of the second set. Luke of Hughes however, after the hit, the devil's patrol was no longer delayed, but Boston managed to turn the situation on its head already in the same set. Going into the final set, the hosts were already leading 4–2.

The stars of the match were Boston's two goals to a man David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk. Pastrnak also recorded an assist on Shattenkirk's latter hit. Brad Marchand was on the other hand assisting both Boston's opening goal and Shattenkirk's 5–2 success.

Elsewhere, the Nashville Predators defeated the Washington Capitals, who were struggling as the hosts, with a score of 3-2. Finnish shopkeeper in Nashville Juice Saros was on the whistle and we saw the goal of the Tennesseans Yaroslav Askarovwho stopped 27 of 29 shots.

Winnipeg The Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4–2 at home. Used his ice time effectively Nino Niederreiter scored two of the hosts' four goals. Niederreiter was on the ice for about 14 and a half minutes.

Minnesota's star goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ended up in the ring after Swedish guard Filip Gustavsson left the goal due to a lower body injury. Gustavsson managed to save a total of 19 times during the two rounds.

Fleury, who guarded Minnesota's net in the final set, blocked nine shots. The game was Fleury's 999th in a row in the NHL. He is expected to be in Minnesota's starting lineup Sunday local time when the club faces Winnipeg for the second straight time. With his next game, Fleury will become the fourth goaltender in NHL history to have a thousand games under his belt.