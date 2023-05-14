NHL | Seattle’s Tolvanen hit hard in a forced win – Dallas’ Lindell: “I’m really disappointed”

Eeli Tolvanen (1+2) was strongly featured when Seattle forced Dallas into a stalemate.

Seattle

Seattle Kraken took a forced win at home with goals 6–3 and extended the decision to the seventh game in Dallas.

Eeli Tolvanen set a record in Seattle’s young club history, as he was the first player on the team to score three points in one playoff game.

Also Jordan Eberle rose to Tolvanen’s side at the end, when he scored his third point of the evening into an empty net.

It is also Tolvanen’s personal record. The 24-year-old Finnish winger has now scored eight (3+5) points in 13 games in this spring’s playoffs.

Tolvanen picked up the assists on Seattle’s first two goals and scored the third himself.

Dallas scored all three of their goals in quick succession after Seattle’s hits. by Mason Marchment The 1-1 equalizer was created in 31 seconds Yanni Gourden after the opening goal, Joe Pavelski controlled 2-4 reduction 1.14 Tye Kartyen after the goal and Joel Kiviranta 3-5 contraction for 15 seconds by Matty Beniers after the cage.

Dallas number one center Roope Hintz shot four times on goal and dug in 85.7% of the starts he took (6/7). Hintz missed power points.

Pavelski shot into the post at the beginning of the third period. A couple of minutes later, also the third run of the first fist Jason Robertson slammed into the post.

Esa Lindell the evening was dark. He was on the ice for all of Seattle’s goals except for the sixth shot, and his pair of pucks Jani Hakanpää too of all but the first (and sixth).

“Everything went the other way than in the last couple of games. They came out hard and were better all night,” Lindell said.

Lindell whipped himself severely.

“I’m really disappointed in myself. Now you just have to prepare for the stoppage game and be much better at it. Everything went wrong in this game.”

“I don’t know if I’ve played this badly in a long time. They got superior attacks and won the fights. All the things we’ve been good at’ now went wrong.

Miro Heiskanen started Pavelski’s goal with his line delivery.

Seventh and the decisive match will be played the night before Tuesday Finnish time.

The East final pair Carolina–Florida is already confirmed. In addition to Dallas and Seattle, Vegas and Edmonton are also fighting in the West, of which the first-mentioned leads the series with 3-2 wins.