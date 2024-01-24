NHL | Roope Hintz scored three power points – the club is glowing about the wonderful hit in Finnish: “Kaunis”

Detroit's reductions in the final set were not enough, as the Texans had already skated out of reach with Hintz's last hit.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Dallas Stars went on a raid in Michigan, where the Texans beat the host team Detroit Red Wings 5-4.

Dallas' Finnish forward Roope Hintz registered a power point for even three of his team's goals. In the second period of the match, he first completed the 3–2 goal himself and was then involved in the build-up Esa Lindell 4-2 goals. Hintz had time to add to his points tally during the same period by finishing Dallas' fifth goal of the night.

Detroit managed to score two more goals in the final period of the match, but the Texans had already skated out of reach with Hintz's last hit.

Hintz has scored 22 goals and recorded 23 assists this season. Tuesday night's goal was Lindell's fourth of the season, and he has also accumulated 16 assist points.

Canadian clubs in the battle, the Ottawa Senators took a 4–1 victory over the struggling Montreal Canadiens as hosts.

Ottawa's goal is guarded by a Finnish goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalowho made a total of 24 saves during the match.

For Montreal, the loss was the third in a row, while Ottawa went to Montreal for its second consecutive victory.

In turn, the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a 6-3 away win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Was a huge help in Tampa's win Nikita Kutcherov hat trick. Kutsherov scored one goal in each set. Kutsherov sealed the final score of the match with a hit that finished the job, in the very last seconds of the match.

The Vegas Golden Knights went on a raid as a guest of the New York Islanders. Vegas won the match 3–2 and handed the Islanders their first loss under the club's new head coach, the goalkeeper legend of the past years Patrick Roy's in guidance.

The St. Louis Blues also joined the group of clubs that won on away ice on Tuesday after beating the Calgary Flames 4-3.

Instead, the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers are swimming against the current. Minnesota beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 at home and took their third consecutive victory. Edmonton, on the other hand, defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets at home with a score of 4–1.