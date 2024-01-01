NHL | Roope Hintz extended his streak – Dallas won again

Fleury from Minnesota became the fourth goaltender in league history to have at least a thousand NHL games under his belt.

In the ice hockey NHL, the Dallas Stars wiped the ice with the Chicago Blackhawks with a dull score of 8–1.

The Texan hosts took the lead right away in the opening set, and when the third set came, the difference to the guests was five goals. Chicago's only hit came with a power play, just under 40 seconds into the final period.

About four minutes Philip Kurashev After a 5–1 reduction to Dallas Roope Hintz restored the home team's five-goal lead with his accurate strike. Petr Mrazek too initially managed to stop the Stars pack of Thomas Harley shot, but Hintz coolly flicked the puck past the Blackhawks keeper mid-air into the back of the Chicago net.

Hintz stretched his point streak to the sixth consecutive match. Dallas last met Chicago the night before Saturday Finnish time. At that time, Hintz scored three goals against the hosts.

The hardest point pot among Dallas' Finns was collected by the player who registered two assists Miro Heiskanen. Jani Hakanpää and Esa Lindell both grabbed an assist, Hakanpää for the first goal of the match and Lindell for the last goal of the match.

Lindell's build-up hit Dallas' Canadian forward Mason Marchment completed his hat trick when there was only about a minute left in the match. In addition to his three goals, Marchment recorded an assist in the match.

Winnipeg For the second day in a row, the Jets won at home against the Minnesota Wild. In this round, the hosts skated to victory with a score of 3–2.

For Minnesota, the loss was bittersweet, because of the team's goalkeeper From Marc-Andre Fleury with the match became the fourth goalkeeper in league history to have a thousand NHL games under his belt.

Fleury's mood still didn't seem to be completely dampened by the defeat. The Canadian guard, who blocked a total of 26 shots, described in the aftermath of the match how his skin had gone goosebumps as people cheered in the ice rink. The goalie described the mood on Wild's account in the message service X in the video.

With their win, Winnipeg extended their point streak to the eighth consecutive game. During their streak, the Canadian club has won six and lost twice in overtime.

Minnesota, on the other hand, was on a four-game winning streak before the year-ending two-game visit to Winnipeg.

If Minnesota would have won on Sunday, Fleury would have risen to the same level as the NHL goaltender of the past years Patrick Roy's with. Fleury's compatriot Roy accumulated a total of 551 victories during his NHL career. Roy is only ahead of goalkeepers in victory statistics Martin Brodeur. The Canadian Brodeur, who also played a total of 1,266 games in the league, ended his career with 691 NHL wins.

Roy played in 1,029 games in his NHL career, the second most seen on the ice Roberto Luongo in 1,044.

“I'm kind of glad it's over,” Fleury said of nhl.com by.

The Canadian boxer admitted that he had hoped that the match would have ended in victory and expressed his disappointment.

“I thought the guys played great tonight, fought hard. This was a better game than the night before in Winnipeg,” he said.

Fleury described being flattered by the reception from the crowd and his teammates.

“It means a lot. I feel lucky to have played for so long and to have been able to do what I love for many years,” he added.

Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring for the game as the Colorado Avalanche hosted the San Jose Sharks. Colorado won 3–1.

San Jose Mikael Granlund in turn recorded an assist point Tomas Hertlin from a 1–1 draw.

The visitors' goal is guarded by the team's Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönenwho made a total of 30 saves.

The first goal of the match was also scored by a player in the shirt of the Philadelphia Flyers Rasmus Ristolainen. The Finnish defenseman completed his hit as the hosts against the upset Calgary Flames, with barely ten minutes left in the opening set.

Philadelphia's second goal had to wait until the 17th minute of the final period, and by that time Calgary had already scored three goals. Despite two reductions by the Flyers, the match ended with Calgary winning 4–3.

Pittsburgh Penguins Finnish striker Valtteri Puustinen recorded an assist when the team defeated New York Rangers 3–1 at home.

Puustinen was building the opening goal of the match, which he scored in Pittsburgh Lars Eller. The Danish striker opened the game's scoring account with a good two minutes left in the game.

In addition to the opening goal, Eller was also responsible for the last hit of the match, which he scored into an empty net in the last minute of the match.

Captain of the Penguins Sidney Crosby had to of nhl.com to spend several minutes quilting in the dressing room during the second half. Crosby had been hit by an Islanders forward by MathewBarzal club below his left eye.

During the current season, Valtteri Puustinen has now played in ten matches and accumulated 1+6 performances. He scored his first NHL goal the night before Thursday Finnish time.

Ottawa Senators defeated the Buffalo Sabers 5–1 in their last match of the year. The Senators, who hosted Buffalo, took the lead already in the first half of the opening set by Jakob Chychrun with a man-of-the-match goal.

Buffalo's only goal remained by Tage Thompson in the last seconds of the first period, sent a wrist shot into the back of the net, after which Ottawa started the second period with a 2–1 lead.

In the second period, the Senators increased their neck with two goals and Artem Zub sealed the final score in the 16th minute of the final set.

The Finnish goalkeepers were on a roll in both Ottawa and Buffalo's end. He worked hard in the Ottawa goal Joonas Korpisalo instead, a Swedish hammer Anton Forsbergwho blocked a whopping 45 shots.

The Sabres' net was guarded by 26 saves Devon Leviwhen Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen ended the NHL year on the bench.

In the ranks of Ottawa ZackMacEwen and Mark Kastelic scored their first goals of the season. Senators pack Thomas Chabot on the other hand, returned to the ice after being sidelined for 12 games due to a broken tibia. In his return game, Chabot recorded two assists.

Buffalo, on the other hand, played for the second time without its head coach Don Granato, who has been sidelined due to illness. Granato was coached by the head coach of the AHL farm league Rochester Americans Seth Appert.