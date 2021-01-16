NHL | Rasmus Ristolainen was responsible for Buffalo’s only goal

Washington took a 2-1 win over Buffalo.

Hockey In the NHL Rasmus Ristolaisen represented by Buffalo Sabers lost a 2-1 reading to the Washington Capitals. Defender Ristolainen was responsible for Buffalo’s only goal.

No goals were seen in the first round. Capitals took the 1-0 lead in the second set. The finish list answered Jakub Vrana.

At the beginning of the last period, Ristolainen equalized. Ristolainen shot the puck spectacularly past the players into the net from the blue line.

Washington Tom Wilson however, managed to get the puck into the Buffalo net a second time early in the third installment.

The match was played without an audience.

Local time in Friday’s games, Ottawa Senators won the Toronto Maple Leafs 5–3. Tampa Bay Lightning took a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Philadelphia Flyers also beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2. Travis Konecny made a hat trick to Philadelphia and grabbed one more pass.

The NHL season began this week. The spread of the coronavirus has affected how the current season is played. The season is shorter than usual, and Canadian teams, for example, play regular season matches against each other.