NHL players scored 114 goals during the day and updated the league record for this indicator

The National Hockey League (NHL) has updated the record for the number of goals scored during a game day. This was reported on the organization’s page on the social network. X.

On Saturday, the league played 15 matches, in which the hockey players scored a total of 114 goals, including successful shots in shootouts. The previous record stood from April 29, 2022, when 104 goals were scored in a day.

Eight meetings turned out to be the most productive. The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4, the St. Louis Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3, the Buffalo Sabers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4, and Detroit Red Wings – Boston 5:4, Minnesota Wild defeated New York Rangers 5:4 in shootout, and Calgary Flames defeated Seattle Kraken 6:3 in regulation time, Pittsburgh The Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks 10:2, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 7:0.

Of the 114 goals, eight were scored by the Russians: Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa, Alexey Toropchenko for St. Louis, Dmitry Voronkov for Columbus, Dmitry Orlov for Carolina, Nikita Zaitsev helped defeat Chicago, Artemy Panarin extended his scoring streak for the Rangers, and Evgeni Malkin scored a double for Pittsburgh.