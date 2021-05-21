NHL play-offs



Storm with Minnesota now behind



Nico Sturm (r) tries to stop Chandler Stephenson from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Photo: AP / Stacy Bengs





St. Paul In the third game, Minnesota Wild and national player Nico Sturm suffered their second defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights. After the 2: 5 bankruptcy, Minnesota is in the best-of-seven series with 1: 2 behind.

Nico Sturm fell behind with the Minnesota Wild in the playoffs of the North American ice hockey league NHL. Due to the 2: 5 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights, it is now 1: 2 in the best-of-seven series. The opening game was won by Minnesota.

In the game on Thursday (local time) the Wild were in the lead after the first third thanks to goals from Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek, but then Vegas turned the game around. Five of the 40 degrees found their way into the goal. Mark Stone started the race to catch up and crowned it with his goal to the final score. The Augsburg storm stood on the ice for twelve minutes, but remained without any significant action.

Master Tampa Bay Lightning had previously been beaten 5: 6 by the Florida Panthers, who were shortened to 1: 2 in the series. The Pittsburgh Penguins, on the other hand, took the lead 2-1 after they had prevailed 5-4 at the New York Islanders. The Montreal Canadiens started with a 2-1 away win against the favorite Toronto Maple Leafs in the finals.

