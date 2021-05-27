NHL play-offs



Storm Wild win playoff against Vegas



Minnesota Nico Sturm and the Minnesota Wild have forced game seven in the NHL’s first play-off round. Thanks to a strong final third, the Wild prevailed 3-0 against the Vegas Golden Knights after two goalless periods.

Ryan Hartman (46th minute) and Kevin Fiala (50th) gave Minnesota the lead, Sturm prepared the final point for Nick Bjugstad (56th). It was the first submission from Augsburg in the final round. In the best-of-seven series, the decision will be made on Friday.

The ticket for the second round, however, bought the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York won game six 5-3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and now face the Boston Bruins. The champions prevailed 4-0 and also won his series against the Florida Panthers 4-2. Tampa Bay’s opponent has not yet been determined, but will decide between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators. In this duel, Carolina leads 3-2.

