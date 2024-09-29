NHL | Patrik Laine was injured: His knee was badly twisted

NHL|Patrik Laine had just gotten fit, but now it looks worrisome.

Patrick Laine26, already had time to get Montreal’s fanatical puck crowd excited in his first game last week, but now the Finnish star experienced a rough setback.

Laine was injured in a practice match against Toronto on the night between Saturday and Sunday Finnish time.

Laine, who appeared surprisingly fresh in practice matches, sailed with the puck over the middle zone to the offensive zone in the opening set, but the Toronto center forward Cédric Paré stopped the Finnish star who had done a body trick by tackling him with his knee.

Laine’s knee twisted in a really worrying way. The Finnish star lay in pain on the surface of the ice. Laine’s teammates took him to the changing room. Laine left the game.

Paré was not relieved by the situation.

Shortly after the tackle, the Montreal defender Arber Xhekaj attacked Paré. Paré was not willing to fight. Xhekaj knocked him to the ground and punched him several times in the head.

From Columbus Laine, who moved to Montreal this summer, had just gotten fit after a long layoff. He suffered a collarbone injury last season. In January, Laine left the season completely and applied to the treatment program of the NHL players’ association for mental health reasons.

Laine had time to play one training match in Montreal, performed well and delighted the home crowd. A serious injury to this point would be bad news for Lainee and Montreal.

Laine has had a lot of bad luck with injuries during her career. He last played a full NHL season in the 2018–2019 season.

Montreal begins its NHL season on October 10.