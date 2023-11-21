NHL | Patrik Laine comments on his retirement: “The most humiliating thing that has happened to me”

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Finnish star Patrik Laine spoke directly.

in the NHL On the night before Monday, there was quite a Finnish surprise and shock when the Columbus Blue Jackets met the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jackets’ Finnish star Patrick Laine didn’t even fit on the bench, and Columbus already experienced its ninth consecutive loss this season.

Columbus head coach Pascal Vincent described how Laine “has to take a breather and work to get his feel, his shot and his confidence back.”

Laine, who recovered from the injury, only returned to the NHL ice a little over a week ago. Before his injury in October, Laine had time to score 1+1 in his first four games of the season, and in five games in November, he has accumulated only one goal.

On Tuesday, Laine himself commented on his shelving.

“This was probably the most humiliating thing that has happened to me in my career. I’m not happy about that. And they [seurassa] know. But it is what it is and it’s over,” Laine told The Athletic’s puck reporter Aaron Portzline message service in X according to the published message.

Wave may be seen in real action again when Columbus meets Chicago at home on the night before Thursday Finnish time.