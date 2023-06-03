NHL | “Not a drop of desire to be wide” – this is the Finnish superstar of North America

A Finnish leader of this class has not been seen before in the Stanley Cup finals.

Alexander Barkov is making some great puck history this weekend. He will be the first Finnish captain in the Stanley Cup finals.

In the final games of the NHL, we haven’t seen a similar game-like leader from Finland. Barkov, 27, is the No. 1 center for the Florida Panthers, who plays the most of the forwards.

Even though the team’s strongest scoring shark and the most merciless decider this spring has been the winger Matthew TkachukBarkov is recognized as one of the league’s most important players because he is so good in two ways.

The NHL stars themselves know which of them are better than others. From early spring, the players’ association in the survey Barkov was named – once again – the league’s most underrated player.

His colleagues also rated him as the third most overall player, only ahead Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh) and Patrice Bergeron (Boston).

So it’s no wonder that Florida pay Barkov has one of the biggest salaries in the NHL. The eight-year contract that started this season will bring him ten million dollars per season.

By nature The arrival of the flamboyant, annoying Tkachuk from Calgary this season has diverted attention away from Barkov, and it seems to suit the Tampere native, who is known for his intelligent, restrained nature, perfectly.

“Looking at it from the side, you’d think their personalities are completely different, and I understand why they say that. One is quiet, the other is talkative. One cools around the ice for every collision, the other’s game comes from the brain,” Florida’s head coach Paul Maurice pondered recently for the Miami Herald newspaper.

“But fundamentally they are the same people: both incredibly humble.”

Previously in May Maurice described to The Athletic website that Barkov is articulate and smart and leads the team mainly by example.

“I think Barkov really enjoys Matthew’s presence.”

The Finn admits it himself.

“As soon as he got here, it felt like we’d known each other for ten years,” Barkov told the Miami Herald.

Aleksander Barkov (left) and Matthew Tkachuk celebrate beating Carolina in the previous round of the playoffs.

Barkov has played at Florida for ten years, longer than any of his teammates. He has served as captain for five years.

Florida picked up Tappara’s 17-year-old in the second round of the summer 2013 draft, and he immediately moved to the NHL.

Barkov has won the league’s Gentleman Player Award (2019) and Best Defensive Forward Award (2021). He has been selected for the all-star game twice (2018 and 2023).

In March Barkov rose passing the top scorer in the club’s history by the Canadian Jonathan Huberdeauwho started in Florida a year before Barkov, but moved to Calgary this season in a trade for American Tkachuk.

However, Barkov’s long-term excellence has been somewhat diluted by the fact that he has not managed to lead Florida to the mentioned success – that is, before this spring.

The upswing in recent months has been a big surprise.

Playoffs started tamely from the panthers, and not many others dared to wait, when in the first round they faced the overwhelming number one in the regular season, the Boston Bruins.

“ “He doesn’t have a single drop of desire to humiliate or spread.”

Florida was on the brink of elimination after losing three of its first four games, and Barkov was also targeted harsh review about the fading of grips in real games.

Since then, Florida has won 11 of 12 games and all seven of their road games.

It looks more convincing on paper than it is, as nine of those 11 wins have come by just a goal difference (ten if you include the win where the last goal came to nothing). Six wins have only been decided in overtime.

It also says something that Florida’s chances of winning in the final series against the Vegas Golden Knights are considered higher than in advance in any of the previous three rounds.

The successful march would have been impossible without the Russian guard Sergei Bobrovsky several incredible evenings.

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovski stretched out his shield hand to block Carolina’s Finnish center Sebastian Aho’s shot in Game 3 of the conference finals.

of the NHL the unpredictability of the playoffs is reflected by the fact that Florida’s spring has been like a mirror image of last year. Then it aimed towards the finals from the top spot in the regular season with the best goal difference, but was completely unarmed in the second round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This season, Florida warmed up very slowly in the regular season, almost too slowly. Barkov was also allowed to expect more, even though he snuff injuries and illness.

In the end, Florida made the playoffs as the last team in the East. It had to thank not only its own letter but also the last-minute shock collapse of the Pittsburgh Penguins. (The Penguins’ playoff streak, broken at 16 years, was the longest in North America’s four largest professional leagues, i.e., in addition to hockey’s NHL, baseball’s MLB, basketball’s NBA and American football’s NFL.)

“ “Of all the players I’ve coached, he is by far the least diva-like.”

Barkov has compiled a balance of 4+10=14 in 16 matches of the playoffs. Top scorer Tkachuk (9+12=21) has scored decisive goals, but Barkov has also shown his cool nerves.

In the last round against the Carolina Hurricanes, he scored perhaps the most admired goal of the playoffs. Barkov from Tampere beat Carolina’s goalkeeper from Rauma Antti Raannan to believe that he is about to shoot from between his legs (that from Barkov has been seen before), but he brought the puck back in front of him and calmly brought it in from his knuckle.

Hardly anyone would have rejected it.

The greatest hockey player of all time Wayne Gretzky praised turning into one of the best he’s ever seen in the playoffs. Florida coach Paul Maurice assured that the trick was completely new to him as well. At the same time, he emphasized that it was not about unnecessary show spirit.

“He did it because it was the only thing that could work in that situation. He doesn’t have an iota of desire to humiliate or make fun of him, it’s just not in his nature”, Maurice said According to The Hockey News.

“Of all the players I’ve coached, he is by far the least diva-like.”

Barkov himself said that he practiced similar movements as a child on natural ice and as a professional on the team’s morning ice.

“It’s in the back of your mind, and the decision has to be made in half a second,” Barkov comment. “Fortunately, it came to mind at that point.”

of Florida after the last finals spring in 1996, it was 26 years before the team won a single playoff series. It happened last spring in the first round, but the team was not yet ready for more.

In the midst of repeated seasons of disappointment, there had even been talk of a curse.

It took nine years for Barkov to taste the playoffs, but he has made it clear several times that he is not superstitious.

When Florida knocked down the last obstacle, i.e. Carolina, on their way to the Stanley Cup finals on Wednesday of last week, captain Barkov and his teammates grabbed the trophy that was awarded to them as a sign of the Eastern Conference championship.

Aleksander Barkov watched from the sidelines as Matthew Tkachuk was the first to grab the Prince of Wales Award, which is given to the champion of the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

Captain Barkovka didn’t hesitate to touch the Eastern Conference championship pole.

The final opponent, Vegas, on the other hand, kept their fingers away from the Western Conference championship after knocking off the Dallas Stars on Monday of this week. In 2018, Vegas had celebrated the interim stage with the trophy and ended up losing the final series to the Washington Capitals.

“This was a great achievement, but this is not our goal,” the Vegas captain Mark Stone reasoned According to The Athletic website.

Each the finalist team is part of the NHL’s southern expansion of recent decades (Florida 1993, Vegas 2017), and neither has won the Stanley Cup.

Hopefully, while playoff success is fresher for Barkov and Florida, they have at least as much hunger left as Vegas.

Barkov also knows the importance of the matter.

“We mustn’t get too excited about this,” he said at the press conference after the final place was decided.

The first match of the Stanley Cup finals Vegas Golden Knights–Florida Panthers on Sunday morning at 3 o’clock Finnish time. Four wins are required for the championship.