December 30, 2023
NHL | New information about Jesse Puljujärvi – NHL future at stake

Jesse Puljujärvi is still aiming for a place in the NHL.

Jesse Puljujärvi the sad hip situation is starting to ease a little, because the Finnish forward is back on the ice.

Followed Pittsburgh Penguins practices on site on Friday Seth Rorabaugh reports in X that Puljujärvi participated in Penguins' team training for a long time.

Rorabaugh recalls that Puljujärvi hasn't practiced with the team on the ice since December 10th.

About two weeks ago, the head coach of the Penguins Mike Sullivan said that Puljujärvi mainly trains with physical trainers outside the ice. Puljujärvi is still recovering from his hip surgery.

Lake Puljujärvi25, signed a 10-day tryout deal with the Penguins on Dec. 10, but apparently the deal is up — at least for now.

The reporter who follows the Penguins closely Michelle Crechiolo namely, he told X that head coach Sullivan had said that Puljujärvi would continue with the team “for a little while longer”.

“Jesse will continue to work with us for a little while longer. We'll see how things go after that,” Sullivan said.

The Penguins are presumably watching to see if Puljujärvi can get into such good playing condition that he would be useful to the team. The Finnish striker has been on the sidelines this entire season.

“Pulju” had both hips operated on at the end of June in New York.

Hips have troubled Puljujärvi before. Both hips of Torniolainen were cleaned of cartilage and bone spurs in 2019.

