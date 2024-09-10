NHL | Montreal’s captain saw Patrik Laine on the ice and immediately got excited: “Great”

NHL|Nick Suzuki is excited.

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki comments in a tickling way about the NHL team’s new forward Patrik Laineta.

Laine was acquired in Canada on August 19 after the Finn requested a transfer from his former team Columbus Blue Jackets.

Suzuki, 25, and Laine have already been on the ice together.

“Laine was in a good mood. His state of mind seems to be good, which is great. I think he’s excited to join the Canadiens,” Suzuki commented on the NHL website.

With a wave has been difficult in recent years in the NHL. He has been plagued by injuries and mental health issues that landed him in the player assistance program for months.

“I don’t think that Laine has skated much in the last six months, so I think he enjoyed when he got to work with the guys again. It’s been fun getting to know him a little bit,” Suzukin said.

On the other hand, Laine, 26, has found a new love in her life by Jordan Leighand the hockey player has bravely opened up about his problems in public.

A new opportunity and coach awaits him in Montreal Martin St. Louiswho is considered a good mentor for attackers.

Suzuki said he was very excited when he heard Laine was joining his team.

“Laine is a big name that has had a couple of tough years. Hopefully we can reignite his fire so he can get back to the level he was at early in his career. He’s a really good player and it’s great for us to have him on board,” Suzuki said.

Laine scored the best season of his career so far with 44 goals in 2017–18. The Canadiens have not been to the playoffs since 2021.