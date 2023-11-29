Thursday, November 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NHL | Montreal’s Armia scored the winning goal against Columbus, Laine’s opening hit was a great individual performance

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
NHL | Montreal’s Armia scored the winning goal against Columbus, Laine’s opening hit was a great individual performance

Montreal defeated Columbus 4–2.

Ice hockey Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Joel Armia guided his team’s winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets through the post. The match ended in favor of the visiting team Montreal with a score of 4–2.

Armia’s goal was the second of the season.

In the first one Columbus, who had an amazing individual performance, was responsible for the opening goal in one set Patrick Laine.

Laine was able to grab the puck near his own blue line and cool it past the Montreal players to drive through, where he completed his fourth hit of the season.

#NHL #Montreals #Armia #scored #winning #goal #Columbus #Laines #opening #hit #great #individual #performance

See also  Live: Fernando Haddad announces more names from his team
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A teleconference took place on Sakhalin between SVO participants and their families

A teleconference took place on Sakhalin between SVO participants and their families

Recommended

No Result
View All Result