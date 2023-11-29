NHL | Montreal’s Armia scored the winning goal against Columbus, Laine’s opening hit was a great individual performance

Montreal defeated Columbus 4–2.

Ice hockey Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Joel Armia guided his team’s winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets through the post. The match ended in favor of the visiting team Montreal with a score of 4–2.

Armia’s goal was the second of the season.

In the first one Columbus, who had an amazing individual performance, was responsible for the opening goal in one set Patrick Laine.

Laine was able to grab the puck near his own blue line and cool it past the Montreal players to drive through, where he completed his fourth hit of the season.