NHL | Montreal won their match against Vegas and advanced to the final – Lehkonen scored a decisive goal

The Finnish trio Montreal is the first Canadian team in the finals of the decade.

Hockey In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens have won their series of matches against the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 and thus advance to the finals. The decisive match, which was extended to the playoffs, ended with goals 3–2 early on Friday in Finnish time.

The decisive goal was scored by the Finns of Montreal Artturi Lehkonen. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia did not score in the decisive match.

The playing times were just over 16 minutes in Lehkonen and Kotkaniemi and about 11 minutes in Armia.

The moment of glory for the Canadian team was experienced at home in Montreal at the Bell Center. There were no Finns playing in the Vegas shirt.

Montreal coached the fourth game in the tube Luke Richardson after Dominique Ducharmen was found to be infected with the corona, it is reported On the NHL website.

The match the opening round was a steady twist, with Montreal’s first goal scored by a superior Canadian Shea Weber During the 15th minute of play. However, Vegas evened out the compatriot within the same minute Reilly Smith by force.

In the second set, Montreal was led by a U.S. striker Cole Caufieldin paint. At the start of the third round for Vegas, the game was leveled by the US Alec Martinez.

In the throes of battle, the cooling minutes were split in half and vice versa, although of the goals, only Weber’s opening bet was made by force.

Canadian the team has played for the last time in the finals of 2011 when the Vancouver Canucks bowed to the Boston Bruins 3-4.

If Montreal’s seemingly unlikely underdog winning stance carries all the way to the Stanley Cup until the end, a dry period of nearly three decades will be broken.

The last time a Canadian team won a trophy was in 1993, when Montreal took over the championship. It was also the last time Montreal reached the finals at all.