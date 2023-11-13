Miro Heiskanen was effective in Dallas’ crushing victory. Columbus lost the lead in New York.

Dallas Stars claimed a crushing 8-3 victory over Minnesota in Sunday’s NHL round.

Dallas, which was struggling with superior power, finally opened the floodgates properly: no less than five of the goals were created with superior power. In addition, the Stars scored a couple of underpowered goals.

Stars’ first pack Miro Heiskanen pick up three serving points. Roope Hintz got the second assist on Dallas’ seventh goal, where Heiskanen and Jason Robertson rolled with each other with superiority before the American star slammed the tile into the cage.

The loss was the third in a row for Minnesota, which played poorly.

Dallas’ early season balance is handsome: ten wins, three straight losses and one overtime loss. The Stars are flying at the top of the Central division, even though the whole of it hasn’t looked ready yet.

Columbus Blue Jackets led in New York 1–0 and 3–2 but eventually lost in the winning goal race.

The home team, the Rangers, dominated the third period to their heart’s content, but the Jackets’ defense and goaltending Elvis Merzlikins lasted until the chalk lines. Hot-tempered Alexis Lafreniere however, equalized with 11 seconds left. In regular time, Lafreniere, who also scored earlier, was the only one successful in the game with his spectacular performance.

Elvis Merzlikins made a strong save.

Greedily sought a solution in overtime Patrick Laine played his second match after recovering from injury. Laine got 17.50 ice time and no points.

The Jackets superstar who played with Laine in overtime Johnny Gaudreau shot into the post in the race for the winning goal.

Gaudreau, dropped into the three-point chain, played 16:58 in actual game time without any points. Gaudreau’s balance from the season’s 15 matches is a really modest 1+5. GM Jarmo Kekäläinen tied Gaudreau to a seven-year, $68.250 million contract ($9.75m/season) just over a year ago.