NHL | Miro Heiskanen opened his goal account, but Dallas lost bitterly again in overtime

Vegas took a 2–0 lead in the series.

Las Vegas

The West the second conference final went to overtime like the first — and like the first two in the East.

Also in the West, the result was identical to the first game: Vegas beat Dallas and took a 2–0 lead in the series.

Dallas has lost all four of their playoff overtime games.

The match started in Las Vegas already at 12 o’clock local time.

Vegas the first few minutes were strong, but Dallas scored the opening goal in 2:47.

Miro Heiskanen fired his first playoff shot of the spring that bounced off the goalie Adin Hill’s behind Vegas By Shea Theodore through the racket.

Heiskanen, the ice age king of the playoffs, has started nine goals during the spring (15, 1+9).

of the Golden Knights Mark Stone equalized with a two-man advantage, when the pack duo was in trouble Joel Hanley and Thomas Harley had gone to the pits at the same time.

Dallas got the upper hand in the second period after stretching out their substitutions Jason Robertson scored a 2–1 goal just before the half of the match. Robertson, who had a rather quiet playoff game, hit the pipe in the second game.

The Stars hung on to the result for a long time and were also able to keep the hosts’ number of shots quite low, but the lead did not last until the end.

Jonathan Marchessault was able to score a 2–2 equalizer in 57.38. Conkari pack Ryan Suter first gave the puck away and then fell asleep in front of the goal, where Marchessault was able to escape From Yevgeni Dadonov to score.

By Wyatt Johnston was the top spot to decide at the beginning of the overtime, but Vegas’s Adin Hill repelled. It only took a moment, and Vegas Chandler Stephenson scored the winning goal. The match was played on 61.12.

Read more: Florida beat Carolina away again: Barkov’s trick made even Gretzky excited