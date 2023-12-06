Wednesday, December 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NHL | Mikael Granlund is in top form – led his team to an incredible rise

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
NHL | Mikael Granlund is in top form – led his team to an incredible rise

Mikael Granlund and San Jose rose to a wonderful victory.

His NHL season the San Jose Sharks, who started badly, have clearly improved their grip recently.

The Sharks picked up their fourth win in six games as their New York area road trip culminated in Long Island.

The host team New York Islanders already took a 4–1 lead in the final set, but the Sharks came from behind with a hard fight.

Been in a hot mood lately Mikael Granlund was instrumental in lifting his team to victory.

The Finnish center was on the ice during the last three goals of the match. The first two of them occurred in regular time when San Jose was playing without a goalkeeper. Tomas Hertl made a 3-4 cut from Granlund’s loose puck. The same man tied the game at 4-4 1:30 before the final buzzer.

At the end of overtime, Granlund brought the puck into the offensive zone, passed To William Eklund and made a small mask at the same time Ilya Sorokin in front of. The Swedish striker scored the winning goal five seconds before the end of overtime.

See also  Azul has high demand for its flights in November - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Granlund has now scored 12 (2+10) power points in his last 11 matches. He played no less than 24.51 (0+2, +2) as a guest of the Islanders.

Kaapo Kähkönen made 33 saves against the Sharks in goal.

#NHL #Mikael #Granlund #top #form #led #team #incredible #rise

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Head of State and his two deputies congratulate the President of Finland on the anniversary of his country’s independence

The Head of State and his two deputies congratulate the President of Finland on the anniversary of his country's independence

Recommended

No Result
View All Result