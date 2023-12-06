NHL | Mikael Granlund is in top form – led his team to an incredible rise

Mikael Granlund and San Jose rose to a wonderful victory.

His NHL season the San Jose Sharks, who started badly, have clearly improved their grip recently.

The Sharks picked up their fourth win in six games as their New York area road trip culminated in Long Island.

The host team New York Islanders already took a 4–1 lead in the final set, but the Sharks came from behind with a hard fight.

Been in a hot mood lately Mikael Granlund was instrumental in lifting his team to victory.

The Finnish center was on the ice during the last three goals of the match. The first two of them occurred in regular time when San Jose was playing without a goalkeeper. Tomas Hertl made a 3-4 cut from Granlund’s loose puck. The same man tied the game at 4-4 1:30 before the final buzzer.

At the end of overtime, Granlund brought the puck into the offensive zone, passed To William Eklund and made a small mask at the same time Ilya Sorokin in front of. The Swedish striker scored the winning goal five seconds before the end of overtime.

Granlund has now scored 12 (2+10) power points in his last 11 matches. He played no less than 24.51 (0+2, +2) as a guest of the Islanders.

Kaapo Kähkönen made 33 saves against the Sharks in goal.