NHL



Lightning defeat Islanders and are in the Stanley Cup final





The Tampa Bay Lightning players cheer for the finals.

Photo: dpa / Jason Franson





Edmonto The New York Islanders failed in the NHL semifinals without the German national players Thomas Greiss and Tom Kühnhackl. Against Tampa Bay Lightning, the Islanders lost the sixth game of the best-of-seven series with 1: 2 in overtime.

<br /> <br />



The NHL team of the New York Islanders missed the entry into the final of the Stanley Cup. Without a minute of play for goalkeeper Thomas Greiss, the team lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday evening (local time) after extra time 1: 2 and lost 2: 4 in the final series of the Western Conference.

Devon Toews gave the Islanders the lead in the first period before Victor Hedman equalized for Tampa Bay before the break. After two thirds without goals, Anthony Cirelli took the decisive shot for victory 6:42 minutes before the end of extra time. The Lightning will now meet the Dallas Stars in the NHL finals series. The season is over for the Islanders, for whom international Tom Kühnhackl could not play a minute in the playoffs due to an injury.

(dpa / sid / old)