Florida got pretty lucky with their opening goal.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 3–2 in the fourth game of the NHL final series. Las Vegas now leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from the championship.

Las Vegas was already in a clear lead by Chandler Stephenson of two and by William Karlsson by one goal, but Florida started the chase in the second period of the game.

Towards the end of the set, Florida Brandon Montour opened his team’s scoring account with a truly special hit. Montour tried to pass the puck from the wing, which eventually bounced through the legs of two Vegas players and into their own goal. Florida’s Finnish captain Alexander Barkov was marked as the passer for Montour’s goal.

Barkov scored Florida’s second goal himself when he shot Montour and Florida’s other Finnish forward in the final set by Anton Lundell of inputs. Florida pressed the end of the match tightly, but failed to surprise the Las Vegas goalkeeper Adin Hill the third time.

Las Vegas experienced moments of horror towards the end of the second period, when one of the team’s star players Jack Eichel left the rink in agony. Las Vegas Jonathan Marchessault shot and the puck hit the back of the head of Eichel, who was in front of the goal. Eichel was on the surface of the ice for a while until he left the rink straight to the locker room. However, Eichel returned to normal in the final round.

Florida still had to play without the injured Finnish forward Eetu from the Monastery. Siilinjärväläinen has been on the sidelines for all four matches of the final series.

The championship is on hiatus for Las Vegas early Wednesday Finnish time, when the teams next meet in Las Vegas.