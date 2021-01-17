NHL | Kaapo Kakko scored when Rangers took a crushing victory over Islanders – Also wins for Finnish guards

The goal for Kaapo Kako was the first of the season.

Hockey In the NHL, the second encounter between the New York teams Rangers and Islanders ended in stark contrast to the teams ’first match. The Rangers took a 5-0 score for the revenge match. Two days ago, the victory was celebrated by the Islanders reading 4-0.

Finnish striker Kaapo Kakko scored a fourth goal for Rangers. Phillip Di Giuseppen the goal scored for Kako is the first of the season. Artemi Panarin and Pavel Butshnevitsh each scored two goals.

The match was played in the empty stands of Madison Square Garden.

The Montreal Canadiens, on the other hand, beat the Edmonton Oilers 5–1, but the Montreal Finnish strikers missed points.

Edmonton’s goal is guarded Mikko Koskinen, who succeeded in fights 31 times. Koskisen’s official brother, Montreal Carey Price scored from 35 shots 34.

Keeper Antti Raannan represented by Arizona Coyotes beat San Jose Sharks by a score of 5–3.

Raanta rejected in the match 31 times. Sharks goalkeepers, on the other hand, blocked 21 out of a total of 26 shots.

At the start of the first set, San Jose reached the lead, but Arizona soon reached the levels. The batch ended at 2–2 readings.

In the second set, the Coyotes hit twice, and at the start of the third set, the team strengthened its lead. At the end of the final set, Sharks scored their third goal.

Nashville The Predators already took their second win over the Columbus Blue Jackets when the final numbers of the match were recorded as 5-2. Hair Saros defeated Nashville with a goal as many as 42 times. With the Columbus goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo there was a rest shift, which my colleague knew To Elvis Merzlikins 28 days of combat.

Detroit Red Wings again defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2. Skating Hurricanes in the trough Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teräväinen and Red Wings Valtteri Filppula were left without points.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3–2.

The new season of the NHL was skated this week.