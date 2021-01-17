NHL | Kaapo Kakko scored when Rangers took a crushing victory over Islanders – Also wins for Finnish guards

The goal for Kaapo Kako was the first of the season.

Nashville Hair Saros and Arizona Antti Raanta defeated their teams in the NHL hockey league the night before Sunday, and the New York Rangers striker Kaapo Kakko.

Nashville and Saros opened their seasons with two home games against Columbus, and Saros continued where he left off Thursday night.

At the start of the season, he held the Blue Jackets in one goal; now Columbus got the puck behind the Finnish guard twice, but the Predators marched to a 5–2 victory after taking the final set 4–1.

Saros recorded a handsome 42 fights, and in his two games, his offense percentage is a hefty 95.9 (74 shots, 71 fights).

“It feels good. Good start, two starts, two wins. But of course there’s a lot of puck here to play in a short amount of time, so just try to focus on improving it day by day and game by game. But the start has been a good one, not just to build on this, ”Saros said on the NHL website.

Raanta in turn, blocked 31 shots in his opening game of the season as Coyotes knocked down San Jose 5–3. Raanta has now won 89 NHL games, in which he is ninth in the all-time statistics of Finnish goalkeepers.

Rauma Luko’s breeder, who is playing for the eighth time in the NHL, has something to reach next Antero Niittymäki (95 wins).

The third Finnish trout in the round was Edmonton Mikko Koskinen, who, like his teammates, fell under the roller when Montreal sought a 5-1 win from the Oilers Hall.

Koskinen, who defeated all three games that opened the season in Edmonton, recorded 31 defenses in the match, which decided the Canadiens’ second set to three goals.

Rangersin Finnish promise Kaapo Kakko scored the opening goal of his NHL career in October 2019 in the third game of his season, and now in his second season he became the scorer in his second match of the season.

Kakko finished the Rangers’ tasty victory over the local enemy Islanders by scoring 4-0 in the second set.

The other Rangers heroes in the 5-0 victory were the Russians. Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin scored two goals for the man, and once played in the SM League in TPS Alexander Georgiev defeated his NHL career in the fifth zero game with 23 fights.