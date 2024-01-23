NHL | Juuso Välimäki's reaction in the NHL game said it all – the long wait was rewarded

Juuso Välimäki managed to score his opening goal of the season.

Fair enough after a two-week break, returned to the Arizona Coyotes lineup Juuso Välimäki scored his first goal of the season as the Coyotes hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins.

From Clayton Keller Välimäki, who had an excellent start to his hit, fanned his goal furiously and seemed to drop the metaphorical monkey off his back on the way to the substitution fence.

Coyotes second Finnish player Matias Maccelli was the second scorer.

Arizona won the match 5–2.

The Coyotes' fourth goal was exceptional. of Pittsburgh Kris Letang and Yevgeni Malkin managed to flash the puck into their own goal when Arizona was facing a penalty and the Penguins' goalie Tristan Jarry had skated to the exchange fence.

Arizona moved to within two points of the playoff spot in the West and the Nashville Predators, who have played a couple more games.