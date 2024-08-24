NHL | Juuse Saros’ challenger was traded

NHL|The Russian had time to finish.

24.8. 15:31

NHL club The Nashville Predators traded away a goaltending promise Yaroslav Askarov. The Russian Askarovi, 22, was previously considered the future star guard of Nashville, but the Finnish hero Juuse Saros shows no signs of clotting.

Saros, 29, was surrounded by transfer rumors last season, but his good performances convinced the Predators. First, Saros led his team to the playoffs. Then, in the summer, the Finn signed an eight-year contract extension with an annual salary of around 7.5 million dollars.

Askarov became nervous about the situation and demanded a transfer.

Nashville traded Askarov to the league’s dregs, the San Jose Sharks. A young center also left for California Nolan Burke and booking for next summer’s third round.

San Jose gives Nashville a first-round pick next summer. It’s a Vegas booking shift that the Sharks got Tomas Hertlin in the store last spring.

Also, Nashville got a goaltender Magnus Chronan and center promise by David Edstrom. Edstrom, 19, also came to San Jose from Vegas.

So, in a way, San Jose traded Hertl for Askarov.

Next season, Saros’s second keeper will be a Canadian Scott Wedgewood.

Askarov was booked with number 11 in 2020. He has played two seasons in the AHL with a save percentage of 91.

Nashville’s new GM Barry Trotz has shown that he is not interested in simply rebuilding the club with the help of young people. In addition to Askarov’s trade and Saros’ contract, he has acquired, for example, a striker in the team By Steven Stamkos.