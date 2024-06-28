Friday, June 28, 2024
NHL | Juuse Saroksen’s plush extension contract

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2024
in World Europe
NHL | Juuse Saroksen’s plush extension contract
The goalkeeper from Forssain signed an eight-year contract extension with Nashville.

Finnish goalkeeper Juuse Saros has been a part of the Nashville Predators crew for nine years and their life together will continue in the coming seasons as well. TSN tells Saros signed an eight-year contract extension with Nashville.

The value of the new contract is as much as 7.74 million dollars (7.24 million euros) per season. Saros’ current contract is for four years and is worth 20 million dollars (18.7 million euros), i.e. 5 million dollars per year.

Saros has played 350 NHL regular season games with a save percentage of 91.7. In the 2021–2022 season, he was selected as a finalist for the Vezina Award, given to the best goaltender in the series. Saros has been part of Finland’s World Cup team in 2014 and 2016.

