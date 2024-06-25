NHL | Joonas Korpisalo will be the goalkeeper of the Boston Bruins

NHL|Joonas Korpisalo became a commodity.

Sunrise

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators made a big player trade before the NHL finals. Ottawa traded Joonas Korpisalo to Boston in exchange for Linus Ullmark. Also included in the deal is forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round draft pick. Korpisalo played 55 games in Ottawa last season with a save percentage of 89.0.

of the NHL is happening in the transfer market, even though the 2023-24 season is not officially over yet.

Just before the seventh and decisive final game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators shook hands for a big player trade.

Ottawa’s number one point guard Joonas Korpisalo career continues in Boston.

Ottawa traded Korpisalo for last season’s Vezina winner To Linus Ullmark. The Swedish guard saved 40 games in the regular season with a save percentage of 91.5 and two playoff games with a save percentage of 88.6.

In addition to Korpisalo, an attacker is traveling to Boston Mark Kastelic and first round booking for this summer’s booking event. In addition, Ottawa takes 25 percent of Korpisalo’s salary.

Ottawa acquired Korpisalo last July on a five-year, $20 million contract, but Korpisalo’s season in Ottawa was dismal.

Korpisalo, 30, played 55 games in the regular season with a save percentage of 89.0. The average number of goals conceded by an experienced Finnish goalkeeper was 3.27.

Korpisalo has saved 276 regular season games in the NHL with a save percentage of 90.1 and 15 playoff games.

Earlier in his NHL career, Korpisalo has represented Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings.