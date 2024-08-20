NHL | Joel Armia tells what kind of madness awaits Patrik Lainet in Montreal

NHL|Joel Armia gets Patrik Laine as his teammate again.

Pori

Joel Armia dug up Patrik Laine's number and welcomes him to Montreal. Armia and Laine played together for the Winnipeg Jets. Armia and Laine belong to the more experienced guard of the Montreal team. Armia believes that Laine will adapt well to Montreal, but the pressure depends on the player's own attitude.

Joel Armia dug on Tuesday for a long time Patrik Laine the phone number. Armia thought to send a message to welcome Laine to Montreal and at the same time to be a teammate of the Pori player again.

“The number was found, but I don’t know if he still has the same number. I didn’t have time to send the message yet,” Armia laughed.

Armia and Laine played at the same time for the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016-2018 seasons. After that, the Pori player was traded to Montreal, where he will start his seventh season in the fall.

The player trade announced late Monday night now also brings Laine to Montreal. While playing in different clubs, the duo’s contact has mostly been limited to the fact that when they meet in the NHL, they have exchanged messages after the game.

“I’m looking forward to ‘Pate’ joining the same team again. He is a top guy and, of course, a world-class player,” Armia praised.

“We have a young and rising team. Now that we get a skilled player like Pate in it,” he will surely help us win.

in Montreal Armia, 31, and Laine, 26, belong to the team’s more experienced guard. In the duo’s first season together in Winnipeg, Laine was a rookie, while Armia had three years in North America behind him.

“He was a self-made newcomer, so he rarely needed help in any practical matters. But of course I was there to help if needed.”

Last fall, Joel Armia played for the Montreal farm club Laval Rocket.

Winnipeg is a passionate hockey city in the Canadian way, but in terms of passion and interest, Montreal has its own chapter.

When Armia knows both Montreal and Laine equally, how does he think the Tampere will adapt to his new hometown?

“There’s no reason why Pate shouldn’t have a good time. Montreal is a great puck city, there is no other like it.”

What about the great pressures of a great puck city? Although Lainee has had some difficult seasons behind her, a lot is certainly expected from Montreal’s most expensive player next season.

“I can’t really say anything about those expectations. In terms of pressure, I think it doesn’t matter where you play. There is only as much pressure as you create. It’s up to you.”

But can even the most cool-headed player escape the pressure when Montreal’s passions are boiling?

“The fan base is passionate, but it’s behind the team, win or lose. Even if you lose, for example, you dare to eat at a restaurant.”

“Reading social media and the media, on the other hand, is up to you. If you read them, surely things can also get under your skin. It’s my own choice, I haven’t really read them myself,” assured Armia, who has also had a rough time in Montreal during difficult moments that even led to farm orders.