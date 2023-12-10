NHL | Jesse Puljujärvi signed an NHL contract

Jesse Puljujärvi is looking for a place to play in a new NHL club.

10.12. 17:56

of the NHL the multiple champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Sunday that they have signed a trial contract Jesse Puljujärvi with.

Puljujärvi gets to show the league's top club. The forward from Tornola spent last season in the ranks of the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Puljujärvi had major hip surgery in the summer. It was conducted in the United States. It is hoped that the surgery will fix the ailments that have plagued Puljujärvi for a long time.

In the year Drafted in the 2016 first round, the forward never really took off in Edmonton. He was finally traded to Carolina in the middle of last season, but the semi-fit Puljujärvi did not succeed.

Carolina did not renew the Finn's contract, and he has been a free agent since the summer.