NHL | Jesse Puljujärvi signed a two-year NHL contract

The Finn's trial period brought the expected deal.

Finnish ice hockey player Jesse Puljujärvi, 25, has signed an NHL contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puljujärvi's contract is for two years and ends after the 2024–25 season.

The annual salary of Puljujärvi, who plays as an attacker, is 800,000 dollars in the new contract, or about 740,000 euros. In the previous NHL contract that ended last season, Puljujärvi's salary was three million dollars per season (about 2.78 million euros).

The society told about the fishing of Puljujärvi on their website.

In 2016 Puljujärvi's career in North America, booked fourth at the NHL booking meeting, has not gone according to expectations so far. Claiming an NHL spot for this season was made much more difficult by the fact that both hips of the former Kärppi player were operated on in the summer.

At the beginning of January, Puljujärvi signed a trial contract with Pittsburgh's farm club, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who play in the AHL. In 13 AHL matches, the results were 4+5=9, and the plus-minus statistic was eight notches on the plus side.

Previously Puljujärvi has played in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers, who booked him, and the Carolina Hurricanes. In seven different seasons, the account has accumulated 334 matches and the performances 51+63=114.