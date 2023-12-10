NHL | Jesse Puljujärvi immediately got into the same chain with Sidney Crosby

Jesse Puljujärvi was at the Pittsburgh Penguins practice on Sunday.

Striker Jesse Puljujärvi signed a tryout contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend. The club, which started the season lazily, will at the same time get to see up close what condition the NHL veteran from Tornia is in.

Journalist reporting on the Penguins highlights Michelle Crechiolo, who runs the Pens Inside Scoop account on X, followed Puljujärvi's take on Sunday. He reports that Puljujärvi was immediately recycled into a superstar Sidney Crosby in a chain in exercises together by Drew O'Connor with.

Crosby immediately praised the Finn.

“He is a big guy who knows how to skate, is strong on the puck and in front of the goal. That's how I remember him from our face-to-face meetings, and I saw the same today,” Crosby commented on Puljujärvi.

Jesse Puljujärvi recently received permission from the doctor to return to the rink after hip surgery. The 25-year-old went through months of recovery from the demanding operation.

Hips have troubled Puljujärvi before. Both hips of Torniolainen were cleaned of cartilage and bone spurs in 2019.

Puljujärvi played in Edmonton and Carolina last season. The season was weak due to the ailments, and the Finn did not get a contract for this season. Now he's trying to get on the plane to join the Penguins' trip.