NHL | Jesperi Kotkaniemi wild, Carolina knocked out New Jersey again

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two goals for Carolina.

Carolina Hurricanes knocked out the New Jersey Devils at home and took a 2–0 lead in the series.

The knockout blow was even stronger than the first: Carolina, who won the opening match with 5–1 goals, now scored one more goal and won the game 6–1.

In the last game, New Jersey only managed one measly shot in the opening set.

The visitors’ start to the game was much better now. The Devils were on the puck for the first few minutes and then had a couple of superiority, but by Dougie Hamilton it didn’t get any closer to the post shot.

The Hurricanes were superior in the second period, where they piled up four goals.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi did the first two. After being able to aim the first with superiority By Akira Schmid to the finish line in peace.

Kotkaniemi tapped in the second goal from a corner Jordan Martin too after a strong game.

Kotkaniemi played 14:26 and shot as many as six times towards the goal. In addition, two tackles were recorded for him, one of which the Pori player knocked down the Devils’ captain by Nico Hischier.

playoffs Schmid, the sensation of the 1st round, was changed from his goal again. In the final set, the Devils narrowed first, but skated between the posts Vitek Vanecek then had to surrender twice during Carolina’s power minute.

Martinook shook the drive through 5-1, and Sebastian Aho served handsomely To Stefan Noesenwho put the Final Scores in the goal of the dejected Devils.

Antti Raanta was completely sidelined from Carolina’s lineup due to illness. Jesse Puljujärvi played 11:41 and was on the ice during the Devils’ goal. Puljujärvi, attacking on the edge of the chain of four, shot twice at the goal.