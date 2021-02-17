NHL | Janne Kuokkanen doubled his power, the head coach of New Jersey explains why the vibe came from: “He got his award for it”

The New Jersey Devils took the away victory from the New York Rangers, Janne Kuokkanen scored three goals.

Hockey Finnish striker for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL Janne Kuokkanen scored as many as three goals when the Devils took a 5-2 away win over the New York Rangers.

Devilsin websites according to Kuokkanen scored more than one point in the same game for the first time in his NHL career. Kuokkanen scored the first, second and fourth goals for his team in the game.

“He’s a smart player who makes a good game. He made good moves today that led to our victory, he has started to adapt to our style of play, like it and today he got his reward for it, ”head coach Lindy Ruff comment on the website.

Kuokkanen, 22, had done a total of 1 + 2 earlier this season. He opened his NHL career goal account on January 30 in a match against Buffalo Sabers.

Kuokkanen last played at the end of January. He was sidelined from games in February because of the league’s coronavirus protocol. Absences associated with the coronavirus can be due to many reasons, such as a positive coronary test or close contact with the infected person.

I play the first set was skated without goals, and after the second set the situation was exactly 2–2. The Devils got their machine up and running in the third installment, where it rotted three goals. Rangers goalkeeper Igor Shestjorkin managed to block 32 shots.

There was also a buzz in the Devils goal area as the Rangers shot towards Mackenzie Blackwoodia as many as 39 times.

The Rangers and Devils have met once before this season. New Jersey took the win even then.

In other finished games, the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabers 3-0. Washington Capitals, meanwhile, rocked the Pittsburgh Penguins by 3-1.