Colorado defeated Buffalo 5-1.

Mikko Rantanen collected a goal and two assists in the second straight game as the Colorado Avalanche swept the Buffalo Sabers 5-1 in NHL hockey. Rantanen scored the opening goal of the match after more than five minutes of play.

Before consecutive three-point games, Rantanen had played nine previous games without goals. That dry season was interrupted at the beginning of the week, when Rantanen scored 1+2.

against Calgary and said he got extra energy from his teammate Artturi Lehkonen paternal Ismo Lehkonen of public comments. Ismo Lehkonen had evaluated Rantanen's summer training in a way that made Rantanen angry.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots in goal for the Sabres.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the equal battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins finally ended in a shootout 4–3 in favor of the Penguins.

The Canadian striker from Pittsburgh became the decider Jansen Harkinswho succeeded in his penalty shot against Montreal by Josh Anderson having failed in his own. The match was only decided in the 12th round of the shootout.

The match was hosted by the Finnish striker from Montreal Jesse Ylönen earned himself an assist Jayden Scrublen from scoring a 2–0 goal. Ylönen and the Finnish forward playing for Pittsburgh Valtteri Puustinen failed on their own penalty kicks.

The low-scoring match between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins was decided in overtime by New Jersey by Jack Hughes to shoot for a 2–1 goal. Devils' Finnish forward Erik Haula increased his assist point tally by Dawson Mercer shooting with a 2–2 goal.

The New York Islanders won 4–3 against the visiting Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim's Finnish defender Urho Vaakanainen recorded himself an assist when Adam Henrique leveled the match at 2–2 in the second set.