NHL | “I am not a star, but I am also recognized on the street” – for Finns Canada is a hockey country of dreams, even though there is a curse over it

Canadian teams have not won the Stanley Cup since 1993, defying all odds. Still, even without the championships, Canada is the dream country for the Finns in the NHL.

Curse has lasted 29 years. In the NHL playoffs starting on Monday, three Canadian teams will try to overturn it: Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

The Stanley Cup championship trophy has not been brought to the homeland of hockey since 1993, when it was won by the Montreal Canadiens.

Of the NHL teams, 25 are from the United States and seven from Canada. With simplified math, Canadians should therefore take the championship every four or five years.

Since the Montreal Championship, the Canadian team has reached the finals six times but lost every time (Vancouver 1994, Calgary 2004, Edmonton 2006, Ottawa 2007, Vancouver 2011, Montreal 2021).

Could it be a mere coincidence?

Superstitious theory according to the curse would be the result of the most talked about event in the 1993 final series.

Wayne Gretzkyn and Jari Kurrin Los Angeles had won the first final and led the next in the last minute with Montreal head coach Jacques Demers decided to challenge the Los Angeles defender Marty McSorley the proportions of the club.

The judge found the racket blade too curved and passed McSorley to the ice rink. Montreal changed the goalkeeper to his sixth field player, equalized with superiority, won extra time and escaped to the championship with a 4-1 win.

The moment to which the alleged curse dates back. The referees measured the club shoulder of Los Angeles Kings defender Marty McSorley at the request of the home team Montreal Canadiens in the second match of the final series on June 3, 1993.

The curse, then, would have fallen on the neck of the Canadians, as Montreal achieved a decisive advantage with a polka dot that could be considered unsportsmanlike.

“Interesting haha,” Montreal player Joel Armia responds to a text message theory.

He says he hasn’t heard the whole thing before, even though he himself seems to have been the victim of a curse.

Montreal reached the finals last year for the first time since his 1993 championship and as the first Canadian team in ten years. The end result was – of course – a loss. Tamba Bay took the pot 4-1.

It should be noted that last season, the Canadian team was more likely than usual to reach the finals because cross-border travel was minimized due to interest rate restrictions. Canadian teams were guaranteed a place among the top four to settle among them.

Montreal intentions for revenge this season quickly crumbled. It became the worst team in the regular season in terms of points. Hardly anyone could have expected such a collapse, even though Montreal lost important players. Its happening is a testament to the evenness of the series.

On the other hand, evenness and surprise should reinforce the assumption that Canadian teams would also reach the championship from time to time.

This In the three Canadian teams in the playoffs of the season, the only Finnish players are the Edmonton goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen and the attacker Jesse Puljujärvi and a defender of Calgary Juuso Välimäkiwhich, however, has played mainly on the farm league side.

According to bookmakers, Colorado is a clear favorite in the playoffs but Calgary and Toronto of Canada are among the top four most likely champions.

Maybe one of them will finally break the curse. But what if there are other than supernatural reasons for Canadian failure?

The Canadian newspaper National Post bitten the matter in a wide range of stories in the spring of 2016, inspired by a national shock: all seven Canadian teams were left out of the playoffs at the time. (Admittedly, what happened can be considered an extreme anomaly, with five Canadians reaching the playoffs in 2015 and 2017, more than ten seasons earlier or once since.)

Ruling the explanation is money. The US market is superior to Canada. The economic success of Canadians has also been burdened from time to time by a very unfavorable exchange rate.

In a telephone interview, Joel Armia wonders if top players who remain free agents would prefer to apply to the United States because of lower taxation.

“But it’s hard to come up with individual reasons.”

The depth of the purse is a bad explanation for the fact that the most successful teams of all time Montreal (24 Stanley Cups) and Toronto (13) are still rated after the New York Rangers the most valuable NHL organizations.

The NHL is also balancing economic power with a pay cap introduced in 2005 and awarding booking slots for promising young players to the worst-performing teams first.

Still, Edmonton Oilers, for example, has not achieved significant success since its 2006 final spot, despite winning first place in four of the six summers in 2010-2015.

Indeed, the National Post found reasons for underperformance due to the failure of team talent scouts and the tempo of their senior management.

NHL puck has flowed all the way south of the border. Launched in 1992, the Ottawa Senators are the latest new team in Canada. At the time, there were Canadians in eight, exactly one-third of the league teams.

The NHL has since expanded with eight teams but only to the United States. In addition, of the Canadian teams, Quebec Nordiques moved to Colorado in 1995 and the Winnipeg Jets to Arizona in 1996. The Jets “returned” to Winnipeg in 2011, although it wasn’t about the change of the Arizona team but the Atlanta team.

The city of Quebec was seeking an expansion team seat at the same time that one was awarded to Las Vegas. NHL justified a decision on the bad exchange rate of the Canadian dollar and the need to get teams west rather than east.

“The city of Quebec has been actively trying to get an NHL team for more than six years, and the league has shown no interest in getting them back in line,” The Hockey News called the Hockey Bible wrote last January.

“ “This is a fanatical puck town, just like other Canadian cities.”

NHL players almost half is Canadian, although the majority play in the United States. Montreal goalie legend Ken Dryden has identified one reason for the downturn in Canadian teams even a change in the values ​​of society.

Players marry older people like other people, and that often means marrying an American model, actress, or singer instead of high school, which binds them to the United States, wrote Dryden newspaper in The Wall Street Journal in 2015.

National Post listasi In Canada’s scandalous spring of 2016, seven interconnected reasons why Canada has a harder time playing professionally than the United States: worse teams, more critical media, tougher fans, more impatient owners, less continuity in organizations, and … a worse climate.

In Winnipeg, newcomers broke records Teemu Selännekin too fell in love with California so that he stayed there at the end of his career.

World champion Juho Lammikko traded last fall in the other direction, under the Florida sun in the chilly winter rains of Vancouver. However, he praises the specialty of playing in Canada.

In Florida, the auditorium will fill up if the team succeeds, but in Vancouver, the hall is always full, he describes.

“I try not to read a lot of media, but the attention is much bigger already based on how many journalists are in our trainings,” Lammikko says on the phone.

“I’m not a star-level player, but I’ve also been identified in the city. This is a fanatical puck city, just like any other Canadian city. ”

Vancouver Canucks striker Juho Pond crashed from Calgary Flames defender Noah Hanifin’s tackle in the away game on the second Saturday.

Joel Armia praises Montreal in the same tone.

“It’s really awesome to play in Montreal. This is such a legendary puck town, the fans are just amazing, ”he says.

“There are a lot of families where faning the Canadiens has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s an amazing thing. ”

The Army has also played in the United States in the past. Buffalo Sabers Farm Team, Rochester Americanshas changed aptly in Montreal Canadienin. However, Rochester also belongs to the fanatical puddle zone of the north.

In between, Armia played in Winnipeg.

“Smaller than Montreal but of the same fanaticism.”

“ “I’m really grateful to have played for Canadian teams.”

Army points out that there is a practical reason for Canadian hockey: There are hardly any other professional teams of major sports to follow.

“Only Toronto also has a baseball team and a basketball team.”

Army says when he was younger he didn’t think about the differences in puck culture between Canada and the United States.

“My only goal was to get into the NHL at all. Now I am really grateful to have played for the Canadian teams. ”

For the vicious dry season in Canada, the Army or the Pond will not come up with new explanations, they will mostly follow the possibility of the rationales outlined above.

The contribution of poor luck is both emphasized.

They themselves are not translators of happiness. Not before next season.