Saturday, December 9, 2023
NHL | Hot Mikael Granlund was chosen as player of the week in the NHL

December 8, 2023
NHL | Hot Mikael Granlund was chosen as player of the week in the NHL

Mikael Granlund received recognition from the players’ association.

of the NHL the players association NHLPA has chosen by Mikael Granlund player of the week.

Granlund was the most efficient player in the first week of December, which started last Friday, with nine (2+7) points. Granlund also scored the most points on even courts (8). One of the passes was underpowered.

Granlund’s week included two three-point nights and a winning goal in overtime in Detroit’s net.

In addition, Granlund’s performances all came in away games, as the Sharks are on a long away tour that started on the East Coast and ends in Las Vegas.

fact

The most effective of the 1st week of December

  1. Mikael Granlund, San Jose, 4, 2+7=9, +7

  2. Tomas Hertl, San Jose, 4, 5+2=7, +2

  3. Bo Horvat, NY Islanders, 3, 2+5=7, +4

  4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado, 4, 2+5=7, +1

  5. Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers, 3, 4+2=6, -1

On the night before Friday, Finnish time, Granlund reached 500 points in the NHL regular season (770 games, 148+352).

  • 1.12. New Jersey, 1+2, +2, 20.32

  • 3.12. NY Rangers, 0+1, +1, 21.51

  • 5.12. NY Islanders, 0+2, +2, 24.51

  • 7.12. Detroit, 1+2, +2, 18:47

