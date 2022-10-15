New York Rangers hockey player Ryan Carpenter fell with his ear on an opponent’s skate in an NHL game

New York Rangers forward Ryan Carpenter fell with his ear on the skate of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Demelo in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season game. This is reported CBS.

The incident happened in the second period. Carpenter hit the side and unsuccessfully fell on an opponent. He finished the episode and then went to the locker room for medical help. The hockey player received a severe ear cut, which was accompanied by profuse bleeding. He did not return to the ice until the end of the meeting.

The match ended with the victory of “Winnipeg” with a score of 4:1. In the next game, the Rangers will host the Anaheim Ducks on October 18, and Winnipeg will play the Dallas Stars on the same day.

