NHL | Henri Jokiharju became Buffalo's hero in overtime – the Florida Panthers won an amazing match

in the NHL The Buffalo Sabers beat the Minnesota Wild in overtime by 3-2. The Finnish defender decided the Sabres' victory with his hit Henri Jokiharju. The winning goal came after about a minute and a half of extra time had been played.

The first two periods of the match were skated without goals, but in the third period, both teams managed to hit shots. The actual playing time ended with a score of 2–2.

Jokiharju also recorded an assist Casey Mittelstadt from the opening goal.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saved the Sabers with a goal a total of 30 times.

“This was a strange game. Luukkonen was incredible again, so it's good that we scored three goals in the opponent's net and kept them to two. It was great,” Jokiharju said.

Henri Jokiharju (center no. 10) became Buffalo's hero.

Florida Panthers went for a crushing victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning 9–2.

Lightning opened the game in front of the home crowd by Brandon Hagel goal, when the match had only been played for less than half a minute. However, after the home team's opening, the Panthers' merciless shelling began, when the away team scored nine goals in a row.

The Panthers' first four hits came in the first period.

The Lightning managed to score a power play goal after the end of the Panthers' goal rush after the middle of the third period.

Miami Herald -magazine, Saturday night's nine-goal streak was the longest scoring streak in one game that the Panthers have achieved in their club history.

According to the newspaper, the club is also one away win away from the NHL record. The Panthers are only the sixth team in NHL history to win at least 11 consecutive road games. The league record is 12 consecutive away wins, achieved by the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild.

In addition to hard readings, plenty of penalties were handed out in the meeting between the Florida clubs.

The largest number of penalties was in the third period, where, among other things, a total of 14 behavior penalties were handed out. Among others, those playing in the Panthers shirt received a ten-minute behavior penalty Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkola.

Lundell recorded an assist for the match by Sam Bennett from the shot, which was the eighth of the Panthers' streak. Panthers' Finnish skipper Alexander Barkov in turn grabbed the assist point Matthew Tkachuk from hitting in the second inning.

At the same time, Lundell reached 100 points in his NHL career.

Barkov emphasized for ESPNthat it is quite rare in the NHL for a team to score as many goals as the Panthers did on Saturday.

The Panthers' highest total goal score in one match is from 1997, when the team beat the Boston Bruins at home with a score of 10–5.

of the NHL websites according to the Lightning's loss snapped the team's eight-game home winning streak.

Dallas Stars eventually lost to the Edmonton Oilers in a match that went into extra time, 3–4.

After a scoreless first period, both teams started scoring goals so that at the end of the second period the match was tied 3–3.

However, the third round did not bring a solution to the fight. The Oilers Evan Bouchard shot the visitors to victory with a power play goal after half a minute of extra time had been played.

There were no Finnish goals in the match, but Dallas' Finnish defender did Miro Heiskanen grabbed the assist of Thomas Harley from a 2–1 hit.

The loss snapped Dallas' three-game winning streak.

Nashville Predators skated to a 5–2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Finnish goalkeeper of Predators Juuse Saros made a total of 35 saves in the match.

Nashville has won three of their last ten games.

The Chicago Blackhawks beat the visiting Ottawa Senators 3–2. Goalkeeper for the Senators Joonas Korpisalo blocked a total of 19 shots. Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek however, reached a significantly higher number with 40 saves.

Montreal lost at home to Washington 3–4. The home team Joel Armia grabbed two assists.