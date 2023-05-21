NHL | Florida beat Carolina away again: Barkov’s trick made even Gretzky excited

Aleksander Barkov’s great goal leveled the score in Raleigh. The Panthers won again in overtime and already applied for a second place in the finals.

Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers played nearly seven full innings in the East final opener before Matthew Tkachuk decided the victory for the away team Florida.

The heavy load of the opening game was not reflected in the second game of the series, where the intensity was even harder. The second match also went to extra time, which ended quickly.

The victory was again taken by Florida, who will go home to Sunrise with a 2–0 series lead.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi sat in the ice hall after having to crouch Josh Mahura. Florida quickly saw the puck into the goal – and Tkachuk was again the decider.

Carolina clearly dominated the beginning of the match and also quickly took the lead in 1:43, when Jalen Chatfield directed Sebastian Ahon into delivery.

Both teams scored one more goal in the opening set, but both by Gustav Forsling that by Jack Drury the goals were preceded by offsides, which were determined by the coach’s challenge.

Florida’s tying goal was scored in the second period Alexander Barkovwho got away with soot Antti Raannan with and had coffee with a Finnish shopkeeper. Barkov first took the puck between his legs before hitting it on the goal with his knuckle.

Barkov’s dazzling goal quickly became a viral hit. For example, the hockey player of all time Wayne Gretzky described Barkov’s performance in the TNT studio as one of the best he’s seen in the NHL playoffs.

Playing in the top spring Sergei Bobrovsky was the best player in regular time and saved Florida 35 times with a goal.