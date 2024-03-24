NHL | Finnish goalkeepers sparkle: Kaapo Kähkönen kept a clean sheet, Korpisalo beat Edmonton

Carolina's Sebastian Aho, on the other hand, sealed his team's victory over Toronto.

Ice hockey In the NHL, we saw the brilliance of Finnish goalies, when the New Jersey Devils Kaapo Kähkönen blanked the home team New York Islanders with a score of 4–0.

Kähkönen repelled of the NHL according to the site, 36 shots. The win was Kähkönen's first in a New Jersey jersey since the beginning of March, when he transferred to the team from the San Jose Sharks.

“I felt good the whole evening”, commented Kähkönen.

According to Kähkönen, the goalkeeper must feel calm even when the team takes penalties, and he must show his calmness and sharpness to the team in every match.

“It paid off tonight. We did good teamwork”, Kähkönen stated.

Erik Haula assisted on New Jersey's final goal.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo saved 36 of 33 shots with his goal as Ottawa beat the Edmonton Oilers 5–3 at home. Korpisalo managed four of Edmonton's six superiority without setbacks. Before Sunday's round, Korpisalo had prevented his team from winning three of the last four matches.

Sebastian Aho scored his team's second goal as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2–1. Aho scored a 2–0 goal in the second period. Toronto came within a goal in the third period of Nicholas Robertson goal, but the effort was not enough to win.

Aho scored a hat trick just three days earlier against the Washington Capitals.

The Florida Panthers faced the Philadelphia Flyers on the away field and beat the home team 4–1. In the background of the victory in Florida, the Finns were looming with assists Anton Lundell in a 1–0 goal and Eetu Luostarinen in the last goal he hit the net Sam Reinhart.