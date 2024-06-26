NHL | Esa Tikkanen’s Stanley Cup rings were sold – one was particularly sought after

NHL|Esa Tikkanen’s rings made quite a fortune.

A hockey legend Esa Tikkanen four Stanley Cup rings have been sold. The auction at Montreal-based Classic Auctions closed yesterday, Tuesday, and Tikkanen’s rings and other items for sale, jerseys and jackets received their last bids.

Tikkanen’s goods, 59, received offers for a total of 237,044 dollars, according to the auction website, 221,486 euros at the current exchange rate.

By far the most coveted sale item was Tikkanen’s Stanley Cup ring from the 1993–94 season, when Tikkanen won the championship in the shirt of the New York Rangers. The last bid for the ring was 116,203 dollars, a total of 108,576 euros.

A minimum of $30,000 was offered for each championship ring.

Tikkanen the rings went on sale at a Montreal auction at the beginning of June.

“They have been there for 30 years and more at the bottom of the bag. When I was asked if the rings would be put up for auction, I thought, well, why not,” Tikkanen said at the time.

At the time, Tikkanen also denied that the sale of the goods had anything to do with the fact that he is currently being accused of tax fraud. The case was supposed to be heard in April at the Länsi-Uusimaa district court, but the hearing was cancelled.

Iltalehten according to the information, the charge is related to Tikkanen’s work as the advertising face of an international gambling company and unpaid taxes on the income received from it.

Ilta-Sanomat reported earlier in June that Tikkasen has tax debts of slightly more than 210,000 euros in foreclosure.