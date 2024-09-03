German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has signed a record deal with the Edmonton Oilers of the North American professional league NHL. The Cologne native will receive an eight-year contract with the Canadians worth a total of 112 million dollars, and his annual salary of 14 million is a new record. Until now, Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs/13.25) was number one on this list. The Oilers announced the agreement early Tuesday morning (local time).